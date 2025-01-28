The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2024 campaign. New England finished the regular season 4-13, which is good enough to earn the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The season was so bad that the Patriots fired first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and replaced him with Mike Vrabel. There were some signs of optimism, including one young rookie who will now participate in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is making the Pro Bowl after all. Maye was previously added to the AFC's Pro Bowl Games roster as an alternate. He will replace Bills QB Josh Allen, who opted out of the Pro Bowl this season.

It is understandable that Allen wants to take a quick break from football after Sunday's crushing loss against the Chiefs.

Maye had a solid rookie season, so it is good to see that recognized by participating in the Pro Bowl Games. He passed for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Maye managed this in only 10 full games played. Those stats more look like 3,200 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions when extrapolated into a full 17-game season.

The supporting cast around Maye was subpar this season, so it is impressive that Maye was able to be so productive.

The future for the Patriots is bright with Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel in place.

Patriots' latest coaching staff move will catch Bill Belichick's attention

Mike Vrabel is already hard at work assembling his coaching staff.

However, Vrabel will not have one former Patriots coach for the 2025 season. The decision is sure to catch the attention of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Brian Belichick, who spent the last five seasons as safeties coach, will be moving on from the Patriots in 2025,” ESPN's Mike Reese reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. “He initially served as a scouting assistant in 2016 and a coaching assistant from 2017-2019. Devin McCourty, among others, have spoken highly of his coaching acumen.”

Belichick is highly regarded around the league, not only because of his last name. He is sure to land on his feet somewhere.

This comes after Brian's older brother, Steve Belichick, was named as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina. The time of the Belichicks is coming to an end with the Patriots, it seems.

Vrabel has already found different people, some familiar and some new, to fill up his coaching staff. The Patriots have brought in Josh McDaniels to become their offensive coordinator once more. They also hired former Lions and Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator.