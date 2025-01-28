Recently, the New England Patriots made a series of big decisions by firing head coach Jerod Mayo and then hiring former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel to the same position. The team is still looking to remove itself from the shadows of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who recently took the head coaching job at North Carolina.

Now, the Patriots appear to be further distancing themselves from that era of the organization with a recent tweak to the coaching staff.

“Brian Belichick, who spent the last five seasons as safeties coach, will be moving on from the Patriots in 2025,” reported Mike Reiss of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “He initially served as a scouting assistant in 2016 and a coaching assistant from 2017-2019. Devin McCourty, among others, have spoken highly of his coaching acumen.”

Brian Belichick is the son of Bill Belichick and has been on the Patriots' staff for several years, as Reiss noted in his report. Belichick's older brother Steve Belichick was recently named as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina.

All of this comes as the Patriots look to build a competent coaching staff around head coach Mike Vrabel, who was a highly sought after candidate on this year's coaching market.

Patriots fans became well-acquainted with Vrabel during the 2019-20 NFL season, when Vrabel's Tennessee Titans sent the Patriots home in what ended up being the final game of Tom Brady's New England tenure.

Fans are hoping that Vrabel is able to maximize the talents of former number three overall pick, quarterback Drake Maye, who showed flashes of his high potential throughout the 2024 season but was hindered by poor offensive line play and a lack of talent at the receiver position.

In any case, the Patriots will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April.