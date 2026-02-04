Following the bombshell that legendary coach Bill Belichick was snubbed in the voting for this year's Hall of Fame, it was revealed that Belichick's former boss, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, was not included in the latest class as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kraft, whose name showed up in the latest release of the “Epstein Files,” did not make the cut from the 50-person selection committee. Like Belichick, it was Kraft's first year of eligibility for the prestigious club.

Former Patriots star Tom Brady was candid when asked about his reaction to the news.

“To me, it's not a matter of, just like Bill, if they're going to get in, it's just when they're going to get in. They're tremendous at what they've done in the league,” said Brady on “The Herd.”

“Maybe it's not trending so well for ex-Patriots, maybe I should be a little concerned here. But I think at some point, this thing is going to go in everybody's direction in the right way.”

Brady, who led the Patriots to six titles, will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. Many believe that he will be a shoo-in, but is he? Some think that he was complicit in “Spygate” and “Deflategate,” scandals that reportedly cost Belichick and Kraft their inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

Brady, Belichick, and Kraft were all instrumental in the Patriots' dynastic run.

In the meantime, they will all root for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. New England last won the crown in 2019, with Brady under center and Belichick calling the shots.