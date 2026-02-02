As the latest Jeffrey Epstein files got released over the weekend, the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, popped up in a few spots.

Kraft wasn't the only NFL owner named, as the likes of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris were also named. Kraft was urged to hire lawyer Jack Goldberger by Epstein in 2019 after his misdemeanor charge for solicitation of prostitution.

According to the emails, Goldberger noticed that Kraft got arrested. “Should take local news away from us,” he wrote to Epstein, who responded, “Yes[.] I'm trying to have him hire you.”

Epstein and Goldberger go way back. According to The Sports Rush, Golberger helped Epstein reach a non-prosecution deal with the Miami U.S. Attorney's office in 2008 after an investigation of his sexual abuse of more than 40 victims.

There's another interaction between Jeffrey Epstein and Jack Goldberger about Patriots owner Robert Kraft

This was not the only instance of Epstein giving Kraft advice. After Kraft's solicitation scandal emerged, Epstein talked to Goldberger, who was saved as “Jack” in his phone, about Kraft's situation. He told him, “You need to know about a past issue with Kraft that may come to light,” promising to “talk later.”

In another text exchange (via The Sports Rush's report), Goldberger told Kraft about the formation of Kraft's legal team for the solicitation case.

“Many people advising him, but after call, he called back and said he wants me and my Quinn Emanuel guy to handle it,” he wrote. “The other guy trying to weasel in was Dan Conley. Don’t know anything about him, but having a Boston guy come down and trying to overpower these line assistants would be a huge mistake, and Kraft got it.”

The latest wave of documents in the Epstein files have been released shortly before the NFL's Super Bowl 60, which is set to take place on Feb. 8, 2026.