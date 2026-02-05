Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his stance about Super Bowl LX abundantly clear, but one of this teamates was not pleased with his signal caller’s take.

Legendary Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork recently spoke about Brady’s refusal to support New England as they attempt to defeat the Seattle Seahawks and secure the franchise’s seventh title.

“That’s bullcrap, Tom,” Wilfork said in an appearance on WEEI. “All that political — this ain’t political. It ain’t political, what it is. Raiders ain’t in it. Say what it is, what you see. . . . At the end of the day, if you’re a Patriot for life, you know what it is. Don’t give me that political bullcrap. That just what it is. If you don’t think we’re gonna win, just pick Seattle then. Don’t straddle the fence. Don’t straddle the fence.”

When asked about the Super Bowl, Brady made it a point to remain neutral.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Jim Gray in the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast. “May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

A new era of Patriots’ football has captured the attention of fans around the country, but the team’s historic figures have remained intriguing.