Tennessee Titans interim coach Mike McCoy has a big task ahead of him. McCoy is getting a chance to lead the squad, after the NFL franchise parted ways with Brian Callahan. Callahan's tenure in Tennessee was a total disaster, with just four total wins in a little more than a full season.

McCoy is keeping the bulk of Callahan's staff intact, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is leaving, but every other coach is staying put.

Bill Callahan is the father of former head coach, Brian. Bill Callahan is a long-time NFL coach, who has worked as both head coach and assistant. As a head coach, he led the Raiders to the Super Bowl in the 2002 season when they played in Oakland. He briefly was the interim coach for the Washington Redskins, and he was also the head coach of Nebraska football from 2004-2007.

The Titans are currently 1-5 in 2025.

Titans are giving Mike McCoy a shot to lead the Titans

McCoy's job won't be easy. There are multiple reports of Titans players squabbling with each other at practice. Some Titans players, including Jeffery Simmons, feel that the effort has been uneven during practices.

All that dissension played a part in the coaching change, per team management.

“We just felt like this was the right time to make a change,” Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said at a news conference Monday, per ESPN. “We were looking for growth in this football team, and that's what this is about right now. We're not seeing enough growth from this football team.”

McCoy has experience. He was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2013-2016. He is an offensive-minded coach, having worked as offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

“What Mike brings right now is experience, leadership,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said. “He has been a head coach. He's a former quarterback who's had some years in the NFL as a player and has been around NFL quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning, and he was with Trevor Lawrence last year.”

McCoy gets his first shot at a victory on Sunday. Tennessee tangles with the New England Patriots that day.