The New England Patriots experienced their nightmare scenario in Super Bowl 60. New England got blown out by Seattle, losing 29-13 in a game that never felt within reach. Now one Patriots player revealed some injury news that adds some new color to the team's Super Bowl defeat.

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell spoke with the media on Tuesday following Sunday's Super Bowl loss. Campbell said that he tore a ligament in his knee during the 2025 season, per Patriots reporter Mark Daniels.

Campbell was not 100% healthy for New England's playoff run that led them to the Super Bowl. But Campbell added that his health is no excuse for how the Super Bowl turned out.

Campbell suffered a significant knee injury back in November. It stands to reason that this is when Campbell tore the ligament in his knee.

The rookie left tackle spent a short stint on injured reserve before being activated before Week 18.

Campbell also apologized for not talking with the media after Super Bowl 60. He explained that he wanted to get his head on straight before talking about the game.

It is now clear that Campbell was battling through injury during New England's entire playoff run. That goes a long way towards explaining how New England's offense got manhandled by Seattle.

The Patriots could not hold up against the Seahawks, allowing Drake Maye to get sacked six times. He was also pressured on several additional plays.

The pressure Seattle applied to New England's defense undoubtedly changed the game. In fact, it resulted in two interceptions, including a pick-six, and a lost fumble. These plays put the Patriots too far behind to compete.

Now Campbell can finally begin rehabbing his knee ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The status of Campbell's knee injury should be under the microscope this offseason. Severe knee ligament injuries can take several months to fully heal. That could make Campbell's availability for New England's offseason program an open question.

Patriots fans will likely receive further updates on Campbell's health in the coming months.