The New England Patriots are now urged to draft an NFL Combine star. It's not Travis Hunter either despite an intriguing update during the combine. The Patriots are also suggested to pass on Will Campbell too.

The Pats and new head coach Mike Vrabel need offensive tackle help, with the LSU star Campbell projected to be one of the best available. However, one NFL Draft expert believes another Southeastern Conference star should land at No. 4.

Missouri tackle Armand Membou is Lance Zierlein's new pick to land at fourth overall, which he revealed Monday. Membou now becomes the first OT taken in this latest mock draft.

“LSU product Will Campbell is tough, but so is Membou — and the Missouri tackle has less technique to clean up. Let's put a new face into the fourth pick of the draft, giving New England the best offensive lineman on my board,” Zierlein said.

And where does the powerful and towering Campbell lands? Zierlein predicted he'll fall to the seventh-overall selection to the New York Jets.

Patriots face tough decision after NFL Combine

Membou told the NFL Network he had a “decent day” following his Sunday performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. But “decent” isn't the word to describe Membou's outing.

The 6-foot-4, 332-pounder showed a rare set of wheels in the 40-yard dash. Membou accelerated to a 4.91 time in the straight-line run — making him the second-fastest tackle at the event. Only Georgia's Jared Wilson hit a faster mark (4.84) in the 40.

Membou turned out to be faster than a past NFL Pro Bowl quarterback: Jameis Winston. But he's more than quick feet and speed.

The Tigers OL is entering the league as one of the more seasoned tackles. He played in 36 total games since 2022, all while facing the SEC gauntlet. He logged 12 starts at right tackle in 2024. Membou plays with “composed quickness and elite body control” per Zierlein in his draft evaluation.

Membou showed his rare big-man athleticism. There'll be fans and analysts, though, concerned over his overall height and if he can handle elite speed-to-power rushers in the league. But his stock soared after Indy — and now is called a future Patriot.