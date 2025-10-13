The New England Patriots were able to pick up a key 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but there were a couple of plays involving Stefon Diggs that seemed to have left a bitter taste with the team.

Diggs was called for two questionable offensive pass interference penalties that wiped away big completions from Drake Maye in Sunday's game. The first came on a 61-yard touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas in the first quarter, with Diggs getting flagged for the penalty despite being several yards away from where the ball was caught.

This "offensive pass interference" erased a 61-yard TD for the #Patriots. Outrageous call. pic.twitter.com/lmeUzCbE7S — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The other came on a 51-yard catch by Diggs on a third-and-17 in the fourth quarter as the Patriots were trying to ice the game.

Diggs wasn't willing to openly complain about the two penalties when he met with reporters following Sunday's game. However, he made it clear that he was mystified by the calls, hoping they'd get reviewed by the NFL.

“I don’t really be tripping, to be honest. I try my best to make plays and catch the ball when they come to me,” Diggs said. “When I get [back], hopefully we can submit them to the league to see if it was supposed to be called or not. But I don’t cry over spilled milk.

“I would love to complain about them. I haven’t got to watch it yet. Hopefully, I get some eyes to it soon,” Diggs added. “I’m a receiver. I’m always saying it didn’t happen, so we’ll see how it goes. I wish they could take it back.”

What head official said of Stefon Diggs' penalties in Patriots' win vs. Saints

Adrian Hill, who was the head official for Sunday's game, told ESPN's Mike Reiss in a pool report that Diggs' first offensive pass interference was called due to blocking downfield while the ball was in the air.

“On that play, we ruled blocking downfield by No. 8, early during the play,” Hill said. “So, if there is a situation where a player blocks downfield, it’s not a foul until a pass is thrown, so you kind of put that in the bank. And then the pass was thrown downfield later, that created the offensive pass interference.”

The call on Diggs' first offensive pass interference actually came several seconds after the touchdown was scored, with the flag coming in as the Patriots' special teams took the field for the extra-point attempt. Hill explained that the reasoning for the late flag was due to how long the play took.

The official was processing the play and then he came to me over the O20 (official-to-official communications system),” Hill said. “Because it was a long-developing play, he had to rewind back to what happened at the beginning of the play, and process that.”

Still, Diggs insisted that he didn't commit a penalty on either play.

“I’m never going to say it’s OPI,” Diggs told reporters. “Sounds like them. Sounds like them. Everybody got a job to do. Pretty sure we don’t get them all right.”