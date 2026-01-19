The Houston Texans were bidding to get to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in team history when they took on the New England Patriots in Sunday's divisional playoff game. While the Texans defense played hard and was able to intercept Drake Maye once and force 4 fumbles from the quarterback, the Patriots pulled off a 28-16 victory.

If Maye's game was sloppy in victory, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was horrific in defeat. The quarterback was inaccurate with his passes throughout the game as he completed 20 of 47 passes for 212 yards with 1 TD and 4 interceptions.

Stroud's inability to throw the ball accurately was a huge problem that the Texans were unable to overcome. Reaction to the quarterback's performance was swift and largely critical from observers.

CJ Stroud now has 3 interceptions in the first half. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/PJNEQdMP4P — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) January 18, 2026

I hate to make this kind of proclamation in the middle of a game, when there are still tons of time left in it. But you simply cannot win in the playoffs with somebody like CJ Stroud, making the sorts of decisions and throws he is making. You just can’t do it. pic.twitter.com/37k0d0V4Cq — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) January 18, 2026

Stroud and the Texans had been victorious in the Wild Card round with a 30-6 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Stroud struggled in that game as well. The Texans were able to dominate that game as a result of their defensive performance.

Article Continues Below

Stroud completed 21 of 32 passes for 250 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception against the Steelers, but he fumbled 5 times in that game and 2 were recovered by Pittsburgh.

While Stroud was unable to take command of the Houston offense, Drake Maye was able to lead the Patriots' offense to three touchdowns. Maye completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards with 3 TD passes and 1 interception. New England's fourth touchdown was the result of an interception by Marcus Jones that the cornerback returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

Wideout Kayshon Boutte caught 3 passes for 75 yards and touchdown for the Patriots. Stefon Diggs and Demario Douglas also caught TD passes for New England

The Patriots will play in the AFC Championship game on the road against the Denver Broncos.