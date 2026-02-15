Mila Adams, the alleged victim in Stefon Diggs' legal case, is speaking out for the first time.

Adams was Diggs' personal chef at the time of the alleged incident that occurred in Massachusetts back in December 2025. She shared a message via TMZ following his Friday, Feb. 13, court appearance in Boston.

“I did not seek public attention and reported this matter through the proper legal channels. This is an active criminal matter, and I will continue to respect the legal process. I will not engage in rumors, personal attacks, or respond to misinformation on social media, and I will ask others to refrain from spreading false narratives,” she wrote.

Adams added: “I have never sought money nor engaged in settlement discussions to settle this matter, statements suggesting otherwise are harmful and untrue.”

She concluded her statement to share what she is working on next amid the legal battle.

“My focus is on healing, my work, and moving forward with integrity. I trust the legal process to address the facts, and I hope anyone following this matter will do the same.”

Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, which he pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment.

“We’re confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated,” said defense attorney Mitchell Shuster per WCVB.

Following the news of the charges, the New England Patriots spoke out in a statement.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

This arraignment follows the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 60 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8. He also seemingly broke up with his girlfriend, Grammy-award winning rapper, Cardi B.