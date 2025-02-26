The New Orleans Saints head into the 2025 offseason facing a frustratingly familiar challenge—searching for solutions. After yet another underwhelming season, the franchise must navigate critical decisions in free agency. While high-profile signings often dominate the headlines, the Saints would be better served by targeting underrated free agents who can deliver substantial impact. With financial constraints and roster deficiencies to address, New Orleans must strike a balance between affordability and quality to improve their outlook for next season.

A Season Gone Awry

The 2024 season was a major disappointment for the Saints. This was especially true after a promising start that included an emphatic 25-point road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. However, as the season progressed, the team's fortunes quickly unraveled.

New Orleans endured a string of setbacks. These included multiple injuries to quarterback Derek Carr, a disastrous seven-game losing streak, and ultimately, the dismissal of head coach Dennis Allen. The coaching turmoil continued well into the offseason. The Saints took their sweet time to secure Super Bowl champion Kellen Moore as their new head coach. This decision followed reports that former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had withdrawn from consideration.

The Saints are in dire need of an overhaul this offseason, but they appear to be playing catch-up. Financially, they are strapped for cap space and burdened by an unfavorable contract with Carr. If the front office doesn’t act swiftly and strategically, New Orleans could be staring down another challenging season in 2025.

Here we'll try to identify the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the New Orleans Saints need to sign in the 2025 offseason.

1. Josh Sweat – EDGE

With Moore likely transitioning the Saints’ defense from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 scheme, the team will require fresh personnel to execute the shift effectively. One logical addition would be Josh Sweat. He's a standout pass rusher whom Moore observed closely during his time in Philadelphia. Sweat is coming off an impressive eight-sack campaign and could form a formidable outside linebacker duo with Carl Granderson. With Cameron Jordan’s production waning and both Chase Young and 2021 draft disappointment Payton Turner set to hit free agency, New Orleans must replenish its edge rush talent. The challenge, as always, will be finding the financial flexibility to make it happen.

Sweat may not always receive widespread recognition, but he has quietly been one of the league’s most consistent producers. Over the past three seasons, he has compiled 27 sacks. This showcases his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. His proficiency in setting the edge against the run while applying steady pressure makes him an ideal fit for the Saints' anticipated defensive system. Additionally, his experience in a rotational pass-rushing setup makes him a valuable, adaptable asset.

Bringing in Sweat wouldn’t just bolster the pass rush. It would also provide the defense with much-needed energy and playmaking ability. His explosiveness and finishing ability could help the Saints generate more turnovers. If the front office can negotiate a reasonable deal, Sweat has the potential to be one of the offseason’s biggest bargains.

2. DeAndre Hopkins, WR

The Saints' passing game struggled throughout the 2024 season. None of their top three pass catchers in 2024 were wide receivers. Sure, Chris Olave can still develop into a top-tier receiver. However the team remains without a dependable secondary option. Enter DeAndre Hopkins—a seasoned veteran who, despite his age, remains one of the league’s most reliable targets. His elite hands, precise route-running, and ability to win contested catches would immediately upgrade New Orleans’ receiving corps.

Recall that Hopkins was dealt from the struggling Tennessee Titans to the Super Bowl-contending Kansas City Chiefs at the trade deadline. This provided him with a national platform in the playoffs. Despite battling a knee injury, he showcased his resilience by playing through the pain, a testament to his durability. Given time to recover fully this offseason, Hopkins could return to form just in time for the 2025 campaign. That makes him a valuable asset for a Saints team in dire need of offensive firepower.

3. Paulson Adebo, CB

Paulson Adebo has been a steady performer for the Saints since being drafted. He has stood out as a ballhawk despite occasionally drawing penalties. At just 25 years old, he still has room for growth and could develop into a reliable outside corner with additional refinement. Retaining him should be a priority for New Orleans, assuming the price is right.

Adebo was playing at a high level to start the 2024 season before a fractured femur sidelined him for the remainder of the year. His injury came at an unfortunate time, as the Saints had just traded Marshon Lattimore. This left Adebo with a prime opportunity to prove himself as a No. 1 cornerback. Instead, he now enters free agency with uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline. This could impact his market value during the peak negotiation period.

Despite the setback, Adebo remains a smart re-signing option for New Orleans. With proper rehabilitation and continued development, he has the potential to solidify the Saints’ secondary for years to come.

Final Thoughts

The Saints have significant work to do if they hope to rebound from their disappointing 2024 season. Addressing their weaknesses through smart, strategic free-agent acquisitions will be key to their success. Adding Josh Sweat to revamp the pass rush, securing a proven playmaker like DeAndre Hopkins to enhance the receiving corps, and retaining Paulson Adebo to maintain secondary stability would go a long way toward turning things around. While cap space remains an issue, making calculated moves on players who fit both their needs and financial constraints can help the Saints build a more competitive roster for 2025. If New Orleans can execute these signings, they might just put themselves back on the path to contention.