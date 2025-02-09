The Philadelphia Eagles will have Kellen Moore on the sidelines one last time on Sunday. He'll be staying in New Orleans after the Super Bowl, this time as the next Saints head coach.

The offensive coordinator is expected to take over for the NFC South franchise, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday. Schefter adds that Moore will take control of the Saints “barring any unexpected developments.”

Moore interviewed twice for the open head coaching position. He emerged as the Saints' top candidate in the last month.

The Eagles' first-year offensive coordinator joined former Andy Reid assistant Mike Kafka as contenders for the Saints' opening. Like Moore, the New York Giants offensive coordinator Kafka sat and chatted with Saints personnel twice. But Moore ends up winning out in the end.

Was Kellen Moore targeting Saints job all along?

The 36-year-old Moore privately told people close to him he wanted the Saints' job, Schefter added. New Orleans had the last vacancy left. The Saints also interviewed Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The young play caller increased his chances of landing a head coaching gig with his 2024 work.

Through Moore, Saquon Barkley delivered his first career 2,000-yard rushing season. Philadelphia also ranked eighth in total yards by averaging 367.2 yards per game. Even star wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored a career-best eight touchdowns through Moore's play-calling.

The Saints are soon to become Moore's fourth NFL coaching stop, but first as a head coach. He got his start through the Dallas Cowboys as quarterbacks coach in 2018. He ascended to offensive coordinator one year later. His Cowboys offenses ranked first in yards in 2019 and 2021. Moore ultimately never got retained by Mike McCarthy after the 2022 season.

Moore had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. That Chargers offense ranked 18th in yards. He eventually made his way to Philadelphia and now, will pursue his first Vince Lombardi Trophy as a coach.