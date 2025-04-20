Incoming head coach Kellen Moore begins constructing his first New Orleans Saints rookie class on April 24. Multiple questions arise in the Bayou ahead of the NFL Draft.

The most pressing are what becomes of Derek Carr? Will Shedeur Sanders come on board and potentially push him out? Sanders is labeled a strong possibility at No. 9. However, ESPN had multiple media personalities split on Sanders heading there.

A Carr/Sanders pairing in the QB room isn't the only popular topic here. Many fans will wonder if Alvin Kamara gets a replacement. Or if Moore hands Chris Olave wide receiver help to start the draft.

The Saints hold nine total picks. Here's who we believe they'll roll with as the draft weekend draws near.

Saints give Chris Olave help at ninth overall

But it's not the Colorado star Sanders giving the 1,000-yard wideout help. Instead Olave receives a new perimeter teammate in Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.

McMillan heads to the league as a polarizing option. The Arizona star began dropping on boards in March. McMillan ran a reported 4.55 in the 40-yard dash.

There's no denying McMillan's playmaking ability, though. He's a possession receiver who can create huge one-on-one victories deep. He provides a needed red zone target too here. McMillan has become comparable to Saints rival Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints don't pass on QB, though

Sanders doesn't become available at No. 9 — sparking the McMillan move. But that doesn't mean Carr doesn't receive a new QB teammate/competition.

Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis grab a potential QB of the future at No. 40: Jalen Milroe of Alabama.

The head coach won Super Bowl LIX with a dual-threat in Jalen Hurts. Moore gets another Jalen to work with here.

Defense becomes emphasis for next 2 of 3 Saints picks

Loomis and Moore shift their focus to defense to close out day two. Then address the trenches to start their day three selections.

Denzel Burke of Ohio State arrives as the 71st selection. Burke hands new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a needed press coverage cornerback. Staley then receives trench help at No. 93 — with New Orleans grabbing Shemar Turner of Texas A&M. Staley should love his get-off and relentless level of violence Turner plays with.

But Turner isn't the only trench addition here. New Orleans swoops up needed offensive tackle help at No. 112 through Ozzy Trapilo. Moore should love the Boston College trench star's ability to man both left and right tackle.

Potential RB of future arrives in Round 4

Moore and the Saints front office now turn their attention to the backfield. Especially with Kamara nearing 30.

Damien Martinez of Miami enters the picture, as the 131st overall pick. He doesn't possess the versatility Kamara provides. However, the 6-foot, 217-pound Martinez is a power back who accelerates after the first missed tackle.

Martinez likely won't get asked to pickup blitzes — which was a weakness. But he's a capable bell cow back as Kamara gets older.

Son of NFL legend helps close out Saints' class

New Orleans hands Staley a new linebacker at 184th through Iowa's Jay Higgins. He emerged as a tackle monster for the Hawkeyes and team leader.

The Saints end up settling on a Colorado star after all late. But it's Shilo Sanders with the 248th selection. Sanders boosts the safety room as a downhill presence for Staley.

Finally, South Carolina center Torricelli Simpkins fills an inside offensive line need — closing the Saints' pick at No. 254. Moore's first draft class ends with five offensive newcomers and four residing on defense.