The New Orleans Saints are turning to their 15th head coach in franchise history. Kellen Moore comes with a deep offensive acumen. That likely means Moore will build the offense once the 2025 NFL Draft arrives.

But he and general manager Mickey Loomis have multiple areas to address across the room. That includes the defensive side of the ball.

The Saints ranked 21st overall in total offensive yards. But the defense fell to 30th in yards allowed. Moore may need to fix the defensive side first by virtue of the latter ranking. He and the Saints have strong draft capital — featuring four selections between nine and No. 93.

We dive into what positions Moore, Loomis and the Saints need to address. But we turn to the PFF mock draft simulator to discover who the Saints land.

Positions Saints will likely target in 2025 NFL Draft

The 36-year-old Moore has lots of holes to patch up in the Big Easy. Including his area of expertise of offense and quarterback.

Moore gave Derek Carr nice compliments during his introductory press conference. Which says a lot considering they played for rival schools in college (Moore starred for Boise State while Carr is a Fresno State legend).

Carr's Saints future remains in flux, however. The Saints have the league's worst salary cap, per Over the Cap, and Carr refused to take a pay cut. Moore may want his own guy behind center.

The Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles does have Chris Olave to work with. Olave gets the chance to play in the same offense CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown thrived in. But Olave needs help on the perimeter.

Even All-Pro Alvin Kamara is a question mark. The running back has father time on his side as he's turning 30 soon. He even carries a potential opt-out clause for 2025.

So Moore may have to pull off a clean sweep of all offensive skill positions in the draft. But by turning on the mock simulator, the Saints go in a different direction.

Saints go defense with first 2 picks in 3-Round mock draft simulator

Moore and the Saints start their pursuit of rebuilding the defense with their two top 40 picks. Then they close day two of the draft by adding new passing game weapons.

Here's the complete list of the Saints' three round selections before dipping into the analysis of each prospect.

CB Will Johnson — Michigan — ninth overall pick

ED Donovan Ezeiruaku — Boston College — 40th overall pick

WR Jalen Royals — Utah State — 71st overall pick

TE Harold Fannin Jr. — Bowling Green — 93rd overall pick

Johnson is a stout talent at CB. New Orleans fell to 27th against the pass, which explains the need. Plus they dumped past Pro Bowler performer Marshon Lattimore, who ended up playing in the NFC title game with the Washington Commanders. However, Moore is taking a big gamble by passing on names like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and running back Ashton Jeanty (from Moore's alma mater) in taking Johnson. Furthermore, the Saints already have Kool-Aid McKinstry as their young high-profile CB.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, however, is a no brainer addition to the Saints. Cam Jordan isn't getting any younger and Chase Young isn't likely to come back after producing minimal results on his one-year deal. The Saints need stronger pass rush production. Ezeiruaku collected 16.5 sacks for BC. Ezeiruaku becomes the smartest pick for the Saints while Johnson is the gamble selection.

Olave gets needed help during the third round. Royals shredded defenses after the catch with USU. He thrived in a quick strike air attack in Logan, Utah. Royals brings the long speed that compliments Olave, and gives Moore a deep option and YAC (yards after catch) threat. He's tailored made for this system coming to New Orleans.

Fannin is an underrated and quick tight end option. He's equipped with a sudden burst off the line and wins isolation routes against defenders dropping into zone coverage. He's another YAC playmaker with long speed and a wiggle that evades defenders. He needs to play with more aggression and urgency as a blocker. But Moore smartly lands a red zone option, plus potential replacement for Taysom Hill.

This mock addresses both sides of the ball for Moore. It's enough to earn him and the Saints a “B” grade.