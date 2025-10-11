The New Orleans Saints earn a chance to create their first winning streak under Kellen Moore. Now they've learned encouraging news involving Alvin Kamara ahead of the New England Patriots showdown.

The perennial Pro Bowl running back went from questionable to expected to play, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed.

Kamara sustained an ankle ailment as the Saints' new NFL injury before Sunday. Saints reporter Nick Underhill, however, stated the injury wasn't anything serious and involved a day-to-day approach.

Kamara recently handed Moore his first career NFL coaching win in beating the New York Giants last Sunday. He finished with only 27 rushing yards on eight carries.

Yet Kamara also is hearing trade rumblings attached to his name — which he also addressed Saturday.

Has Alvin Kamara been effective in new Saints regime?

Moore is coaching a 30-year-old running back in his head coaching transition. But is Kamara still a big emphasis for this new attack?

The veteran indeed gets his touches, although he's delivered one game of taking 20+ handoffs (21 versus the San Francisco 49ers).

Kamara hasn't crossed over the 100-yard mark on the ground, with the 49ers his closest chance at 99 in the Sept. 14 loss.

He's carrying 283 yards on 73 carries entering the Patriots contest. Moore does turn to him on passes — except Kamara sits at just 77 receiving yards on 17 receptions.

Kendre Miller has helped spell Kamara in rotational duties, hitting 165 yards on 38 carries. Even starting quarterback Spencer Rattler adds a running element for Moore — tacking on 123 yards.

New Orleans will face a Pats team fresh off their own emotional win. New England took down annual AFC East heavyweight and longtime tormentor the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.