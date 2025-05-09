An ex-Super Bowl MVP gave a very encouraging statement to the newest Saints quarterback, Tyler Shough. New Orleans surprised the public by selecting the long-time college veteran with the 40th overall pick. Pundits were divided on this selection, as many of them expected the Saints to pick high-touted prospect Shedeur Sanders. Now, with Derek Carr's uncertain health status, Shough might be the Week 1 starter for this franchise.

However, Deion Branch was fired up about the Saints' selection of the 25-year-old. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a current wide receivers coach at the University of Louisville and worked with Shough there in 2024. Branch raved about Shough's upside on an episode of “Up & Adams,” giving a clear message to Saints fans.

“Tyler’s all that. I want to be the person to quiet down all the grumblings that I’ve heard about the Saints not taking the right quarterback. No, you took the right quarterback. Trust me. I promise you, you drafted the right quarterback. Tyler is an NFL quarterback who was in college, and I’m very blessed that Jeff Brohm went out and found this guy in the transfer portal last season. He was the right guy for our offense at the right time. He can make every throw in the book, I saw it every game.

As a former receiver, watching this young man practice every day, studying every day off the football field, he was the first guy in the building, and the last guy to leave the building. He’s a pro ready quarterback. You guys selected the right guy, and I guarantee five to ten years from now, we’re going to pull up this interview and we’re going to be like ‘well he said it.’ I love everything about this young man. He’s not going to let me down, and he’s going to lead the Saints, hopefully, to a championship.”

The Saints are entering a new era with an exciting, first-time head coach

New Orleans' expectations for 2025 are slightly uncertain due to its quarterback situation. However, the Saints are bringing in a new head coach, Kellen Moore, who is known for his offensive innovation. If Shough is the quarterback Branch says he is, he'll be ready to take over under center immediately. There might be some growing pains, but the Saints should be able to stay competitive in an open NFC South.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division over the past four years, they have done this primarily with a record around .500. Therefore, regardless of its early-season projections, New Orleans will have plenty of opportunities to get Moore's tenure off to an ideal start.