The New Orleans Saints are building their staff after hiring Kellen Moore as their new head coach, and they just got a new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Saints are hiring former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as the defensive coordinator for coach Kellen Moore, per The Insiders. Staley was an assistant this year with the 49ers, and before LAC, he burst onto the scene as a Rams DC. Now, lands in NO,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Staley should be a good hire for the Saints, and he has the experience to build good defenses, something that this team will need going into next season.

Saints hire Brandon Staley

The Saints are looking to start fresh with new faces in the building, and Kellen Moore was just the beginning for them. Moore brings a lot of experience to the offensive side of the ball, and he should be able to help the Saints find new and creative ways to dominate.

With the hire of Brandon Staley, they have another young coach on the team who seems to know how to build a strong defensive unit. Back when he was the coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, they had one of the best defenses in the league. Unfortunately, that didn't translate when he went to be the head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, and his entire stint with the team wasn't anything that helped them get to the next level.

Nonetheless, it's good to note that some people are better as coordinators, and Staley being back in a position where he once excelled can be a good thing for the Saints. For a team that once used to dominate every year, the past few seasons haven't gone their way, and the hope is that someone like Moore, who has been around championship-level teams, can help them get back to what they once were.