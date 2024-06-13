The 2024 NFL season will be hugely important for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has floundered in mediocrity ever since Drew Brees retired. Head coach Dennis Allen is on the hot seat, so the team will need to take a big step forward for him to keep his job. That just became more difficult after receiving some tough injury news.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is scheduled to undergo foot surgery next week. It is believed that it will sideline Johnson for “a while.” The Saints hope that he will be back for the start of the regular season.

If Johnson missed time during the regular season, it could have a domino effect on how the Saints' deploy their personnel.

The tight ends behind Johnson on the depth chart are Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau, and Tommy Hudson. However, the Saints famously love to use Taysom Hill in a variety of roles all over the offense. If Johnson is out and the Saints want to use Hill in a unique way, that will put more pressure on Moreau and Hudson to play consistent snaps.

Another possibility is the increased use of a fullback as a blocker in place of a tight end. This could have a positive impact on Adam Prentice or Zander Horvath earning a roster spot as a fullback.

However, a replacement may be waiting in the wings. The news of Johnson's injury came just hours after Jimmy Graham said he would be open to returning to New Orleans. Graham is current a free agent.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore makes bold CB1 claim despite contract dispute

The Saints also have a murky situation with top cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore's contract with the Saints goes through 2026, but 2024 is the last year with guaranteed money. This has caused many to speculate about whether the Saints would trade Lattimore this offseason. Or give him a new contract.

Lattimore did not participate in the team's OTAs, but he has been at mandatory minicamp.

Lattimore recently spoke to the media and declared that he believes he is still the top CB on the team.

“I'm number one, for sure. I'm number one. I want to prove that,” Lattimore said, per Mike Triplett of New Orleans Football. “I feel like I started last year like that, All-Pro type of season, to me. I'm just ready to be better than that, then what I was. And I'm working towards that. I'm just ready.”

Rumors surrounding a possible trade increased earlier this offseason when the Saints drafted CB Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama. The Saints also have Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor as cornerback depth behind Lattimore.

All of that being said, it doesn't make a lot of sense to trade Lattimore in 2024 for the Saints. This is a win-now year for head coach Dennis Allen, which heavily incentivizes the team to hold onto the star defensive back.

If the Saints do want to move on from Lattimore, they should wait until next offseason at the earliest.