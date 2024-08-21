The New Orleans Saints should feel a sense of urgency in 2024. Head coach Dennis Allen is on the hot seat, and the Saints have many older players who don't have much time left in the NFL. This version of the New Orleans Saints needs to make a run at winning the NFC South before the core of their team falls apart. Luckily, they got some positive injury news about one of their offensive starters yesterday.

According to Nick Underhill of neworleans.football, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson was expected to return to practice in some fashion on Tuesday evening. He is officially off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Johnson was placed on the PUP list to open camp. However, multiple reports now indicate that he has been activated.

Johnson had foot surgery in June and has spend the past few months rehabbing from that injury. The expectation when he had the surgery was that he could be available for Week 1. Yesterday's news suggests that this is still within the realm of possibility.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara also returns to training camp practice on Tuesday

Juwan Johnson is not the only Saints player to return to the practice field on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that veteran running back Alvin Kamara took some reps at last night's Saints training camp practice. Video shows him on the field with QB Derek Carr and Taysom Hill playing as a fullback.

Kamara and the Saints have been in a contract dispute.

However, head coach Dennis Allen does not believe that Kamara's absence was contract related.

“Kamara’s prolonged absence had prompted reporters to question Allen about whether Kamara was conducting an old-fashioned hold-in,” NBC Sports' Charean Williams said. “Allen denied it had anything to do with Kamara’s desire for a contract extension, and now the five-time Pro Bowler is back on the field.”

There is no new contract for Kamara, and he has reportedly been back at training camp practice. That sounds like a win for the Saints.

“Kamara skipped the final practice of the mandatory minicamp in June as a way of showing his displeasure over his contract situation,” William continued. “But he had been a regular participant at training camp before his injury.”