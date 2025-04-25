One of the most intriguing storylines entering the 2025 NFL Draft was where Shedeur Sanders would go. A couple of months ago, he was considered a shoo-in to be a top-5 pick. But as the draft drew nearer, he fell further and further down mock draft boards with both the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints passing on him.

Once the Giants took Abdul Carter third overall, only the Saints remained. But the New Orleans front office went elsewhere, instead selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.

With that selection, the infamous quarterback slide began.

Everyone knew that if the Saints did not select Sanders, his free fall was likely. The next 10 or so teams in the NFL Draft did not need a quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 will be the next team looking for a signal caller.

Sanders waits to hear his name called. Recent reports of his unprofessional behavior with potentially interested teams may prove to be why he is falling.

Meanwhile, the Saints took one of the best offensive linemen in the draft.

Banks Jr. had been climbing draft boards across the industry all week. Even though he was the third offensive lineman drafted, he might be the most talented.

The New England Patriots took LSU's Will Campbell fourth overall. The New York Jets drafted Armand Membou out of Missouri. But both offensive tackles had some question marks entering the draft, namely, arm length.

Banks Jr. is known as a highly intelligent player who understands schemes and concepts. He has a strong ability to pick and adjust to defensive stunts and blitz packages. At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, he is a force to be reckoned with up front. Banks Jr. is also a veteran college player, having started every game for the Longhorns the last three years.

The Saints did not pick up the fifth-year option of right tackle Trevor Penning. So, this move makes a lot of sense for a team rebuilding.