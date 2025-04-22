Speculation grows about what the New Orleans Saints are going to do with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some rumors suggest the franchise may decide to select a quarterback early. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter seems to think otherwise.

In the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Schefter reveals that the Saints may elect to “wait a little while” before selecting a quarterback. Ultimately, he believes the team has too many holes on the roster and that it might be wise to address other needs for first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

“Everybody's waiting for a quarterback, but [the Saints] might wait a little while on a quarterback. They've got a lot of needs with a new head coach in Kellen Moore, and they've got holes along the offensive and defensive lines to address here.”

The Saints may have some quarterback woes once again next season, especially if they don't select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. 34-year-old Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury, and there's speculation he won't be ready by the start of the 2025-26 season. That would leave Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener competing for the starting role in training camp.

Deion Sanders stirred the pot during Colorado's pro day after subtly hinting the Saints may be interested in his son, Shedeur Sanders. But as Schefter points out, the franchise may elect to focus more on the offensive or defensive lines early. That would mean a rookie quarterback is still in play for New Orleans, just later on in the draft.

The Saints finished last season with a 5-12 record. After firing Dennis Allen as head coach, the franchise hopes for better things with Moore leading the way. Quarterback play was a noticeable issue for New Orleans, as Carr only played in 10 games. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,145 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, all of which are career lows. Carr also owned a 67.7% completion percentage, which is above his career average of 65.1%.