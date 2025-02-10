After helping the Philadelphia Eagles come out on top in the Super Bowl, Kellen Moore is expected to be hired by the New Orleans Saints as their head coach in the coming days. Per NFL rumors, Moore could be looking to tab former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator.

According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, a reunion between Moore and Staley could be expected soon after the Saints make things official with Moore.

“Once Kellen Moore signs his deal with the Saints, I'd expect him to have strong interest in former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator. Moore was Staley's OC in LA in 2023. Staley coordinated the league's No. 1 defense as the Rams' DC in 2020,” Silver reported via Twitter/X.

The history between Moore and Staley could point to a reunion. Staley currently serves as the associate head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The rumors of the Saints and Moore adding him to the staff are beginning to circulate more and more consistently.

The Saints did not have their best season on the defensive side of the ball in 2024-25, seeming to get worse as the season went along. The franchise would hope Staley could get things turned around on the defensive end of the field.

When could the Saints finalize things with Kellen Moore?

Now that the Super Bowl is in the books and the Eagles got the job done, the New Orleans Saints are expected to finalize the hiring of Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator soon.

Nick Shook of NFL.com believes the process will happen quickly, and Ian Rapoport concurs.

“The New Orleans Saints are planning to finalize a deal to hire Moore as their new head coach as soon as Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on NFL Gameday Morning.” Shook wrote. “Rapoport added that Moore will fly back to Philadelphia with the Eagles after Super Bowl LIX before beginning the process to finalize his hiring.

Moore's hiring will close the final head-coach opening in the NFL, as he emerges from a pool of interviewees that included Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi, who took over after Dennis Allen's dismissal nine games into New Orleans' 5-12 campaign in 2024.”

The Saints and Moore will be looking to get things back on track quickly, perhaps with Staley by his side.