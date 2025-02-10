It was inevitable that after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59, eventually there would be some degree of post-championship attrition. You'd be hard-pressed to find a defending Super Bowl champion who didn't deal with this to some degree. Impending free agents who outperformed their previous contract will leave for a bigger deal elsewhere, and assistant coaches who proved to be vital to the team's success will depart for promotions. The Eagles know this all too well, and frankly, they knew it before they rolled to a dominant 40-22 win over the Chiefs.

In 2025, the Eagles will enter the season with a different offensive coordinator for the fourth consecutive year, as Kellen Moore is likely staying in New Orleans after winning the Super Bowl there to become the new head coach of the Saints. Nick Sirianni can beg and plead with Moore all he wants, but the writing is on the wall… the 36-year-old who was introduced to football fans over a decade ago as the wildly successful quarterback of the Boise State Broncos will soon be introduced as the 19th head coach of the Saints.

Even Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie knows this. Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports asked Lurie if he believed his team was about to lose Kellen Moore, and Lurie left no doubt about Moore's future.

“Unfortunately, we're gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans,” Lurie told Epstein. “Very smart coach who was able to adapt our offense week to week as needed to win games.”

It's fitting that Moore's first head coaching opportunity will come in the very same stadium in which he achieved his greatest success as an offensive coordinator. Despite the fact that the Chiefs shut down Saquon Barkley in a way that few teams all season have managed to, Philadelphia still managed to out-gain Kansas City by 70 yards while hanging 40 points on a defense than had only given up 30 points once all season. It highlighted exactly what Lurie said… Moore was able to push all the right buttons all season long to give the Eagles whatever they needed from a play-calling standpoint.

Moore won't have the same kind of success in New Orleans as he did in his one season in Philadelphia. At least not right away. What the Eagles accomplished this season was a spectacular mix of having the right play-caller, the best offensive line in the NFL, a deep cast of playmakers and a running back on a once in a generation kind of heater. And that's not even taking into consideration a defense that turned into the NFL's best unit just one season after finishing near the bottom of the league.