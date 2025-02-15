The New York Giants have three 2025 NFL Draft picks in the first three rounds. They pick third in Round 1, second in Round 2, and first in Round 3. With those three selections, the G Men should be able to get impact players who help them climb out of the NFC East basement. We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator what general manager Joe Schoen would do, and here’s what the simulation told us.

Round 1, pick 3 — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

A lot will happen between mid-February and the 2025 NFL Draft, but right now the biggest certainty seems to be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 to the Giants.

Sanders is accurate, poised, and mobile in the pocket, but he doesn’t have elite arm talent or athleticism by any means. He is a solid game-manager and his best quality may be his leadership and general aura, which he picked up from his dad, Deion.

If you are talking upside with Shedeur, you can look at the fact that he’s pretty much only been coached by his dad in the last eight years. Coach Prime was his offensive coordinator in high school and his head coach at Jackson State and Colorado. Getting him with a real offensive guru like Brian Daboll could supercharge his development.

Plus, the bloodline is strong and Shedeur has a lot of the same intangibles as his dad, which makes him seem destined for success in the NFL. The problem is he doesn’t have the athleticism of Prime Time, who played defense and offense in the league while also playing professional baseball.

While the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator says it’s the Colorado QB here, the fascinating decision will be if Miami signal-caller Cam Ward is still on the board here as well.

If the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns take some combination of Shedeur’s teammate Travis Hunter and Penn State edge Abdul Carter, the G Schoen and Daboll will have a big decision to make.

Do they go with the far superior athlete in Ward or the player with the pedigree in Sanders?

Either way, with Daboll and Schoen getting one more year after the 2024 debacle and poor handling of Daniel Jones, it would be a bit of a shock if they did not take a QB here who they can hopefully ride to job security.

Round 2, pick 34 — OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

When you take a franchise quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft, the next steps are to get him some protection and some weapons. The PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator says the Giants do the former in Round 2 and the latter in Round 3.

New York had the 23rd-ranked offensive line in the league last season, according to PFF, so there is a lot of work to do there.

The good news for the Giants is that there are a lot of talented O-lineman in this draft with tackle potential and guard upside. That includes Josh Conerly Jr., the 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle from Oregon.

Conerly wasn’t a top-50 NFL prospect heading into the season but he showed growth throughout the year and had his best game in the Big Ten Championship Game against 2025 top-three pick Abdul Carter from Penn State.

This is a smart pick for the Giants, and they can take whichever potential first-round tackle/guard falls to the top of the second. Maybe that’s Conerly, as the PFF NFL mock draft simulator says, or maybe it is Donovan Jackson from Ohio State or Grey Zabel from North Dakota State.

Round 3, pick 65 — WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

After the quarterback and the offensive tackle, the next step for the Giants is drafting a weapon, and Jalen Royal is the guy who the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator says fits that bill.

The Utah State wideout is a 5-foot-11, 210-pound pass-catcher who has good size and play strength. He was a playmaker for the Aggies, going for over 1,000 yards and leading FBS in touchdown receptions with 15 as a junior.

Royals as the No. 2 to Malik Nabers would go a long way to helping a first-round QB develop for the G Men.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be big for Royals. That’s when scouts will get a real feel for just how fast and quick he is. While there was a lot of production in college, Royals hasn’t played against great competition in the Mountain West Conference, so there is some question about whether his playmaking will translate against elite football players.

If the Giants aren’t convinced Royals can make the big leap from mid-major college football to the pros, they could look at bigger-school WRs here. The Power 5 conference names that could be available here are Isaiah Bond (Texas), Tez Johnson (Oregon), or Tre Harris (Ole Miss).