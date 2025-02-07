Poor Manning family. Bless their hearts. They seem to be on every commercial and every sports show, but Eli didn’t get elected to the Hall of Fame. Deion Sanders didn’t like it. The Giants fans cried blue tears. However, give Eli credit for his immediate reaction to the 2025 snub.

Manning took it like a stand-up guy, according to a post on X by Jeremy Bergman.

Eli Manning on HOF “snub” to @JamieErdahl on @gmfb OT: “I had a feeling it wasn't going to be my night, and I understand that. I'm totally at peace. It's not gonna change my outlook on my career and how I feel about it.”

It’s hard to imagine Manning getting into the Hall of Fame. Longevity is one of the few things in his corner. If he ever gets there it will be largely based on two Super Bowl victories.

Former Giants QB Eli Manning didn’t have overwhelming career

In his 16 seasons, all with the Giants, Manning made the Pro Bowl only four times. And not once in his NFL career did he receive a spot on either the first- or second-team All-Pro list.

Those facts alone should make the Hall of Fame committee question his worthiness.

Also, here are a few more gems. Manning led the NFL in INTERCEPTIONS three times in his career. He had seven seasons where he threw at least 16 interceptions.

And look at this year. In 2013, Manning threw 18 touchdown passes with 27 interceptions. It’s probably not fair to rule a guy of out HOF consideration based on one season. But that’s a terrible year.

If those numbers don’t shake the fail tree, how about Manning’s career record of 117-117. Yep. Manning is one of the most unremarkable Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks of all-time. And in the company of multiple Super Bowl winners, it’s fair to consider Manning as the worst. There are 13, and he’s definitely in the bottom three.

Also, it should be noted the Giants’ defense played huge roles in both of the Super Bowl victories. Manning earned MVP honors in 2007 despite completing only 19 of 34 passes for 255 yards with two TDs and an interception. He also fumbled twice, but the Patriots didn’t recover either of them.

In 2011, Manning again won the Super Bowl MVP honor. His stats showed better in this one with 30 completions in 40 attempts for 296 yards. But he only had one touchdown pass.