While fans were raining boos for the New York Giants in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, there will no doubt be speculation about the job security surrounding head coach Brian Daboll. With the Giants having a frustrating start to the season, former quarterback Phil Simms pontificates on what type of season the team would need to have for Daboll to keep the job.

Simms is a former quarterback who only played for New York from 1979 to 1993, where he won two Super Bowls with the franchise in 1987 and 1991. Appearing on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams, the now-turned sports analyst in Simms would say that he wants Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to “work out,” as he believes six to eight games won would do the trick.

“I think we all know, I don’t even like to talk about it, I mean Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll live up the street from me here,” Simms said. “So I have great feelings for them and want it to work out, but you look at the schedule, and this is just me talking. I said if the Giants win six games, I think that is pretty good. If they win seven or eight, that’s really good.”

“Because where they’re coming from and how it’s played out the last couple of years, that’s hard to overcome sometimes,” Simms continued. “And to do what I just said, you’ve got to win certain games. Like you’ve got to win that game in Dallas. When there is an opportunity there you got to take advantage of it.”

Giants' Brian Daboll understands fans' frustrations

After the Giants' ugly game against the Chiefs, the discussion around the quarterback situation will also be highlighted, as there are some fans who want to see rookie Jaxson Dart instead of veteran Russell Wilson. With the fans expressing their frustrations with boos, Daboll would say he understands it and even would do the same, according to SNY Giants.

“Look, I'd be booing too, to be honest with you,” Daboll said in his post-game press conference after the big loss to Kansas City. “In terms of not being good enough. Not scoring, not finishing, I understand that. That's the nature of it.”

"I'd be booing too, to be honest with you" Brian Daboll is asked about how the MetLife Stadium crowd reacted to the Giants and their QB situation tonight: pic.twitter.com/hYTFIoktJa — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 22, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Simms' prediction comes true, but first, the 0-3 New York Giants still look for their first win, which will come next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.