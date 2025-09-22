The New York Giants are looking vulnerable just three weeks into the 2025 NFL season. New York could not beat a winless Kansas City team on Sunday Night Football, losing 22-9 in front of their home crowd. Everyone around the Giants understands the stakes of this season. If the Giants do not turns things around, and quickly, then plenty of change could be coming in the offseason.

It only took three Weeks before Giants fans began chanting for first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart is currently the backup behind veteran Russell Wilson, who admittedly looked pretty good in Week 2. But his terrible performance in Week 3 had fans chanting “we want Dart” in late September.

Wilson does not blame fans for the chants, and does seem to understand that he needs to improve quickly. Or else he could be benched.

“Yeah, I think there’s highs and lows. There’s always tough moments. You've got to have thick skin. You got to be able to know who you are, know the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and, obviously, last week and everything else too, what we’re capable of as an offense.” Wilson said after Sunday's loss.

Is it finally time for a change in New York after the team's brutal loss on Sunday Night Football?

Russell Wilson struggled on SNF after Week 2 domination

There's no other way to say it. Wilson simply had a terrible game against the Chiefs.

The version of Wilson that threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns did not show up for Sunday Night Football.

The veteran quarterback went 18-of-32 passing for 160 yards and two interceptions. And one of those interceptions completely turned the game on its head.

New York had the ball during the final minutes of the first half with the score tied 6-6. The Giants marched all the way into the red zone and looked poised to, at worst, take a three-point lead into the half.

Unfortunately, Russ went for it all and hurled a pass towards Malik Nabers in the end zone.

Wilson's connection with Nabers was completely off, with the pair only connecting twice for 13 yards. Though admittedly, the Chiefs expended a lot of effort to blanket Nabers with coverage.

This game could have looked a lot more ugly for Wilson if Cam Skattebo had not popped up in the running and receiving game.

It seems that Wilson's impressive Week 2 performance bought him some leash. But how long will it keep him safe?

Should the Giants bench Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart?

It feels inevitable that the Giants will pull the ripcord and start Dart. The question is, when?

The Giants are 0-3 and their season is spiraling out of control.

It is incredibly clear that Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hot seat. Daboll should be willing to make whatever decision can possibly save his job. That includes pulling Wilson for Dart.

Perhaps one clue is Daboll's insistence on getting Dart into the game early in the season. Dart has taken snaps in unique packages in two games already, only amounting to a few rushing yards. It seems to me that Daboll is slow launching the concept of Dart taking over for Wilson, whenever that may be.

Next week's game against the Chargers could be incredibly important for Daboll and company making a decision.

If the Giants are 0-4 after next week's game, they might make a move ahead of a must-win game against the Saints.

New Orleans is the perfect opponent to put Dart up against in his first NFL game.

It will be fascinating to hear what the Giants say about Wilson vs. Dart throughout the next few weeks.