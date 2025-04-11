Considering they hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, Michael Strahan said the New York Giants should go in an offensive direction. Adam Schefter said that might not be possible. Also, Abdul Carter’s post about ex-Giants star Lawrence Taylor drew an intriguing reaction from an NFL insider.

Ian Rapoport offered a one-word response to Carter’s post of a picture of Taylor, according to a post on X.

Hmm.

It’s interesting to wonder what Carter meant by the post. Does he think he will be the next Lawrence Taylor? Does he believe the Giants would make a big mistake by not drafting him? Or perhaps he’s simply saying he wants to play for the Giants?

Ah, the age of social media. It would be much easier if Carter used his words, right? In this case, a picture is worth a thousand questions.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter on Giants’ radar

As for the Taylor comparisons, let’s get real for a moment. For the first 10 years of his career, Taylor played like a man among boys. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in eight of those seasons, and second team in the other two. Also, he won three defensive player of the year awards and finished in the top six three other times.

Taylor had seven double-digit sack seasons —including 20.5 in 1986 — and finished his career with a total of 142.

For Carter to bring himself into the conversation with Taylor seems absurd. Think about it this way. Parsons has been in the league for four years and hasn’t won a defensive player of the year award despite at least 12 sacks in each of those seasons.

It’s not even a great idea to compare Carter to Parsons at this point. But for the sake of his social media post, he’s the same size. Parsons is 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds while Carter is 6-3 and 250. And he’s getting the hype, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“The team that drafts Carter will be getting an ascending talent with legitimate All-Pro potential as a weak-side edge rusher,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His combination of explosiveness and bend is rare, drawing comparisons to Von Miller coming out of Texas A&M.”

Carter gets positive ratings for the effort he’s willing to put into the game.

“Carter has shown the work ethic and rapid development curve to suggest he'll maximize his considerable physical gifts,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The position switch to edge rusher unleashed Carter's natural talents, and his production despite his inexperience at the position is remarkable.”