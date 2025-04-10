There seems to be little traction for the New York Giants taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And Mel Kiper thinks they will get one later. But Michael Strahan shared his No. 3 draft pick selection for the Giants, according to 7PM in Brooklyn.

Despite his status as one of the better defensive players in Giants history, Strahan suggested that the organization look hard at an offensive player.

“I would take Travis (Hunter) in a heartbeat because you put Travis with (Malik) Nabers,” Strahan said. “You’ve got Russell (Wilson) and you got Jameis (Winston) right now, so you could manage that.”

Strahan targets WR Travis Hunter for Giants

Maybe there’s a catch here. Getting the versatile Hunter would be like getting an offensive and a defensive player all in one. Typical Strahan.

If they got Hunter, the offense would be set for this season, Strahan said.

“Then you just got to find a quarterback of the future because both of those guys are going to be at a certain point in their careers,” Strahan said. “So get one for the future who can grow into it with these young receivers. Travis can play both ways, but if I’m him I’m playing wide-out more than anything else.”

However, the Giants haven’t always enjoyed success drafting wide receivers in recent years. They drafted Jalin Hyatt in 2023, Wan’Dale Robinson in 2022, Kadarius Toney in 2021, and Darius Slayton in 2019.

Of course, it could become a moot point if the Cleveland Browns sneak Hunter out from under the Giants’ noses with the No. 2 pick.

Despite all of the hoopla, Hunter didn’t reach a rating of 7.0 with nfl.com. That means he doesn’t enter the league with automatic Pro Bowl talent as some observers might suggest.

“He’s the best receiver in this class and then there is a big dropoff,” one AFC executive said.

An NFC personnel director added, “He’s comparable to last year’s big three of (Malik) Nabers, (Marvin) Harrison (Jr.) and (Rome) Odunze, in my opinion.”