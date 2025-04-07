Who will the New York Giants use their No. 3 draft pick on in the 2025 NFL Draft? NFL insider Adam Schefter feels that Abdul Carter could be on their list of options.

During his podcast, he got a text from an inside source regarding what took place with the Giants and Carter.

“The text I just got is that Penn State Edge Rusher Abdul Carter had breakfast Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania with Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll, and the Giants scheduled Carter to visit New Jersey on Thursday this week. So clearly I think, while the Giants are doing what they should be doing looking into all these top candidates.

“I think they know that the winds may have shifted to Travis Hunter going number two. So they want to take a look at Abdul Carter in person being that’s the guy they may have to draft.”

It seems that Carter might be a fallback option in case the guy they want isn't available. Who is that player? Likely Shedeur Sanders.

However, Carter is regarded as the best at his position. He won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and led the nation in tackles for loss. Either way, the Giants might be able to land a superstar.

Adam Schefter knows why the Giants met with Abdul Carter

As mentioned earlier, the meeting was likely to gauge interest. If Carter were to be drafted, it wouldn't be the first time the franchise has drafted a stud from Penn State.

Most notably, Saquon Barkley was a Nittany Lions and is arguably the best running back in the NFL. Although he's no longer with the Giants, and currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, he proved why he is.

Carter could be the same on the defensive side. People have compared Carter to Von Miller, which is a compliment in itself. The latter is likely a future Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive players of this generation.

While the former Penn State linebacker wants to pave his own career, having one resembling Miller's isn't bad at all. Many people would dream of that.

At the end of the day, the Giants are seeming to weigh all possible scenarios before the NFL Draft. They are doing their homework and want to be prepared in case if who they initially want, is taken off of the board.

Either way, Carter will be a major addition and boost any team's defensive line from his first game.