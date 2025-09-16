Following the disappointing outcome, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston made time for a young fan after the team's overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

A TikTok user posted a video of the young fan meeting Winston. Winston came and talked to the young fan named Cameron, calling them a “superstar” during the exchange.

He complimented the fan's eye black — which was seemingly inspired by rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart‘s signature look — and spiky hair. “I see you've got the Jaxson Dart eye of the tiger [eye black]— wow!” Winston said to the starstruck fan.

He then assured the fan that they would be a “superstar.” Winston then signed the fan's jersey, which appears to already have several other signatures on it.

Will the Giants trade Jameis Winston?

There has been some speculation regarding Winston's future with the Giants. He competed in a quarterback battle throughout training camp, outlasting Tommy DeVito to make the final roster.

However, he was named the third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Dart. Dart was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants. Wilson and Winston, meanwhile, were signed days apart in free agency. The Giants' quarterback room is completely different than a year ago.

Currently, Winston remains on the roster. As a former first-overall pick, he may have suitors, should New York make him available. Fans will have to wait and see if he remains on the roster.

Wilson is still the starting quarterback despite the Giants starting 0-2. He had a much better showing in Week 2 than in Week 1. Wilson passed for 450 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against the Cowboys. The interception helped the set up the Cowboys' game-winning field goal.

Winston was selected with the first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the first five years of his career in Tampa Bay before signing with the New Orleans Saints. Winston remained there primarily as a backup for four seasons. He then spent 2024 with the Browns before joining the Giants in 2025.