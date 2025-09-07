The New York Giants are expected to have some new life on offense with Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback, and he has some skill players with whom he could see a lot of success with. One of those players is Malik Nabers, who had a big rookie season last year and is looking to build on that success.

Nabers has already shown that he can be one of the more dynamic receivers in the league, and against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, he's showing off some shifty moves that have people in awe. In one of the plays, Nabers shook off one of the Commanders' defenders for an easy pass.

This Malik Nabers route 😮‍💨 NYGvsWAS on FOXhttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3Fe0yIeKRG — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Social media had a lot to say after the move.

“Nabers has best WR in the league potential,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Juked him off the widescreen,” another user wrote.

“Malik Nabers never disappoints,” a third user wrote.

There should be a lot of that happening this season with Nabers, and that should make Wilson's job easier. The Giants' offense has the potential to make strides this season, and it's good to see that things like that are happening already. The one question on that side of the ball will be who else will step up at receiver alongside Nabers.

They have a few options, and whoever can emerge at that spot will be important, especially if Nabers gets a lot of attention. Wilson knows how to distribute the ball among the offense, so that should be no problem for him getting others involved.