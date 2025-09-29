Giants coach Brian Daboll knows Jaxson Dart can handle NFL football after an impressive showing in his NFL debut. However, the rookie quarterback might be wearing it a little on victory Monday after the 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart was sacked five times for 25 yards by a dominant Los Angeles defensive front. He also ran the ball another 10 times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The point is, Dart was hit a lot in his first NFL game, and he was hit pretty hard.

“6 is probably going to be sore. He’s a tough son of a b***h. He’s tough. But I knew that,” Daboll told reporters after the Giants upset the then-3-0 Chargers on Sunday, via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

The Ole Miss product led New York to its first victory of the season by passing for 111 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. He completed 13 of the 20 passes he threw.

While it was not the flashiest performance a rookie has ever made in his debut, the 2025 first-round pick did enough to earn the win.

It was also apparent that Giants fans did not want to look back after they furiously booed Russell Wilson when he came in for a snap and got sacked.

“It wasn't perfect, and I didn't expect it to be,” Daboll said. “We had a tough opponent, a 3-0 team with a pretty good defense. I thought he made good decisions, he ran the ball well and we controlled the game for the most part. We had some turnovers on defense, but I think the young man played well within himself and made a huge play when he needed to.”

Dart will look to continue to get the Giants back on the right track when they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 5. The game will be on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.