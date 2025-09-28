It's been a wild day for the New York Giants as it's been filled with excitement and disaster. Fans were thrilled to see Jaxson Dart take the field for his debut start. However, the rookie quarterback suffered a hamstring issue that forced him to be sidelined. That incident took place shortly after Malik Nabers was carted off the field with a possibly torn ACL.

The Giants were forced to throw Russell Wilson into the game after benching him in favor of Dart leading up to the Week 4 matchup. His first snap on the field led to a harassment of boos from fans in attendance, as the 36-year-old quarterback took a sack on his first snap against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The good news is that Dart eventually returned to the contest.

“[Jaxson] Dart just emerged from the medical tent and grabbed his helmet. He appears cleared to return. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, was sacked and fumbled. Giants punted.”

Luckily, it doesn't appear that Jaxson Dart's injury is too serious. He was likely pulled out for a short time as a precaution. Despite the roller coaster of injuries the Giants are experiencing, the club is playing rather well against a Chargers team that has looked solid to begin the season.

Wilson was initially named the starter before Week 1 of the season, as the Giants wanted to give Dart some time to develop and adjust to the professional level. New York went 0-3 in Russell Wilson's three starts, as he recorded 778 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while owning a 59.1% completion percentage.