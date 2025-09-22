The New York Giants were embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football to fall to 0-3. The 22-9 loss saw just 160 passing yards for Big Blue, just a week after they lit up the Dallas Cowboys' defense. Giants quarterback Russell Wilson tumbled back to Earth, so the questions about Jaxson Dart were immediately hurled at Brian Daboll. He would not commit to a Week 4 starter.

“Giants coach Brian Daboll, speaking to reporters, says of a possible QB change, ‘We’re evaluating everything,'” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The Giants traded up into the first round to take Dart out of Ole Miss in April. He has taken a few snaps, running mostly option plays, but has not started yet. The noise will be loud for Dart to start as long as Wilson struggles, which he certainly did on Sunday night.

Late in the game, the Giants were in the red zone with a chance to close the gap. Wilson hurled two balls out of bounds, including one that was called for intentional grounding. The turnover on downs secured the third straight game where Wilson did not throw a red zone touchdown. With any red zone success, they could be 2-1 on the season.

The Giants' schedule is tough over the next month, including their next matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh's squad is 3-0 with three divisional wins, giving them a leg up on the AFC West. Justin Herbert is rolling, and both Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes had some success against the defense.

The Giants' defense needs to improve to get them some upset wins in the next month. Their secondary has been torched in the past two weeks, and their offense is not good enough to survive that. Could Dart be the future in East Rutherford and help save Daboll's job?