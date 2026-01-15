One concern of seeing a friend start a relationship — as Jaxson Dart did with Marissa Ayers — is losing them, as the quarterback's New York Giants teammate, Cam Skattebo, showed.

Skattebo was among the many who commented on Ayers' post that effectively confirmed her relationship with Dart. She posted a mirror selfie with Dart, captioning it, “Rumor has it…”

WHOLESOME: #Giants RB Cam Skattebo was under the comment section where Marissa Ayers announced she is dating his quarterback Jaxson Dart… “Give back my boy🥲” Skat is a real one! pic.twitter.com/zkaaQC8Cuj — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 15, 2026

The comments section was filled with positive vibes. Dart commented twice, calling her “My Peach” and saying he's “in a movie” with her.

Skattebo's comment read, “Give back my boy,” with a crying face emoji. More than likely, he is just joking, but it's still funny to see his request.

Who is Giants QB Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, Marissa Ayers?

Ayers is a model and social media influencer. Her Instagram account has over 461K followers. She recently served as a ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight.

Rumors that Ayers and Dart were dating began circulating in December 2025, towards the end of the Giants quarterback's rookie season.

Ayers was seen with Dart's parents during the Giants' game against the New England Patriots. They did not confirm or deny the rumors until the following month.

Dart is in the midst of his first offseason in the NFL. It appears he is going to have a new head coach in 2026, as the Giants are nearing a deal with former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

In his rookie season, Dart passed for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added another 487 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

However, the Giants won just four games in 2025. Dart led the Giants to two wins early on after taking the reins as the starting quarterback, but they only won two of their last 11 games.