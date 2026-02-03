There have been good reports on the injury rehab for New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. And he has professed loyalty to the team. Now, Skattebo wants to help the Giants with their draft, pleading for the team to select former ASU teammate Jordyn Tyson.

Skattebo said there’s a chance, according to a post on X by Blake Niemann.

“I’m gonna try to get all my guys in the NFL,” Skattebo said. “They all have to come to the Giants. Hopefully, (they will) get something worked out. There’s a chance they get him. I’m not in charge. So I can’t really tell you. I don’t really have any power. They’re gonna do what they do. And hopefully they make the right decisions.”

Giants might have an interesting ASU combo in 2026

Skattebo played only eight games in 2025, but made an impact. He rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 207 yards and two more scores.

Meanwhile, Tyson could be on track to become a No. 1 wide receiver and would make a good complement for Skattebo. Tyson has added bulk and improved his route running, according to NFL.com.

“He can align at all three receiver spots,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He’s not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field.

“Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility, and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.”

Wide receiver is the top position of need, so Tyson would make sense. The Giants alos need help at guard, tackle, and cornerback. It will be interesting to see if new coach John Harbaugh is all-in for a receiver in Round 1.