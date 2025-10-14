It has been a stellar start to the year for New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo, whose girlfriend is celebrating his success after his first month in the league.

Skattebo's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, posted a collection of images from the first few weeks of his rookie season. These included pictures of her at the games and some with Skattebo.

“So far so good <3,” her caption read.

Of course, Skattebo had to comment on the post. He let it be known that it is him in the pictures, commenting, “Forty four that’s me !!!!,” garnering over 2,000 likes for his comment.

Cam Skattebo has risen as the Giants' RB1

Coming into the season, Skattebo was not the starting running back. He was behind second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart before he went down with an injury.

In his absence, Skattebo's stock has drastically risen. His workload has increased significantly since Week 1, during which he only had four touches on offense.

His breakout game was in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Giants hadn't beaten the Eagles since Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season — during which most of the Eagles' starters didn't play the full game — they upset their division rivals on Thursday Night Football..

Skattebo was the Giants' leading rusher, finishing with 98 yards on the ground. He also had 12 receiving yards. Additionally, he scored three rushing touchdowns.

Through six games, Skattebo has 338 rushing yards, the 19th most in the NFL. He also has five rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the third-most in the league.

Skattebo was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. His breakout occurred in his last season with the Sun Devils.

In 2024, Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries. He also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.