The New York Giants are in a dire situation at 0-3. New York needs to figure out a way to get some wins quickly, or fans will continue demanding a change at quarterback. Unfortunately, that just got a little more difficult after one of New York's running backs went down with an injury in Week 3.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to miss two to four weeks with a dislocated shoulder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo should be the main beneficiary of Tracy missing a few weeks.

Skattebo was the best player on the field for the Giants in Sunday's loss against the Chiefs. He rumbled for 60 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Skattebo also led the Giants in receiving, hauling in six receptions for 61 yards.

New York will also give some carries to veteran Devin Singletary. However, Skattebo should be a bellcow running back over the next few weeks.

It will be fascinating to see how that changes New York's offense, if at all.

Is it time for the Giants to replace Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart?

Should the Giants go full youth movement? The fans certainly seem to think so.

It was completely expected that Giants fans would eventually turn on Russell Wilson and want to see Jaxson Dart. However, Week 3 seemed to be a bit ahead of schedule.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not commit to Wilson as the team's starting quarterback on Monday, simply saying “we're evaluating everything.”

That does not mean that New York is absolutely thinking about making a change at quarterback. But it would not be surprising, especially considering that Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are on the hot seat.

The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It would be shocking if he did not become the team's starting quarterback before Thanksgiving.

Now the question just becomes when the inevitable move will actually happen.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.