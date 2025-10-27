The New York Giants lost a crucial player on their offense in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, as Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the game. Skattebo underwent surgery at a local Philadelphia hospital, as the team announced.

A day after surgery, Skattebo wrote a heartfelt message for the support that he has received over the past 24 hours.

“Thank you, everyone, for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends, I felt loved and supported in every way. Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out, BRB #LFG,” Skattebo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Skattebo had become a fan favorite in New York for not only his play but also the energy that he brings to the team every game. The rookie saw an uptick in his playing time early in the season after Tyrone Tracy Jr. suffered an injury. Since then, Skattebo has made a big impact on the field, as he has 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Head coach Brian Daboll did not mention the severity of Skattebo's injury or the timeline of his recovery when asked. With a dislocated ankle, it would not be a surprise if Skattebo missed the rest of the season as he has to recover, and that means that Tracy and Devin Singletary will have to step up in his absence.

The Giants may also look into signing another running back for depth.