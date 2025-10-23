Various players from the New York sports teams were at Madison Square Garden to support the Knicks in their season opener game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, including Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

The Garden crowd erupted upon the Jumbotron showing Skattebo. His pop was akin to something you would hear from a WWE crowd. The Fox NFL theme played when they showed Skattebo.

Loud ovation for #Giants rookie Cam Skattebo at the #Knicks opener: pic.twitter.com/SotDW2zbjG — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is awesome to see a Giants player connecting with fans. Skattebo is a rookie, but he is already a New York legend. We'll see if any other Giants players make it to the Garden soon.

The Knicks won their season opener against the Cavaliers. OG Anunoby led the way with 24 points, and he also had 14 rebounds. Jalen Brunson also had 23 points.

Cam Skattebo has given the Giants new life

Article Continues Below

Skattebo and fellow rookie Jaxson Dart have helped ignite the Giants in recent weeks. They have won two of four games since Dart took over as the team's starting quarterback.

Currently, Skattebo has 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries. He took over as the starting running back after an injury to Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was the starter going into the season.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. Skattebo started his career with the Sacramento State Hornets before transferring to Arizona State.

His final season was his breakout. Skattebo logged over 1,700 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants are heading into their second game against the Eagles in three weeks. They upset the Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, beating them 34-17.

Skattebo had 98 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the game. It was his best performance of the season, and he hopes to continue that success in Week 8.