The New York Giants suffered a 38–20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, but something worse than the loss also occurred: they lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo for the remainder of the season.

The fourth-round pick from Arizona State went down in the second quarter after catching a pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and landing awkwardly, dislocating his right ankle. He was immediately carted off the field with an air cast and taken to a local hospital.

Skattebo had been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise inconsistent Giants offense. Entering Week 8, he led all NFL rookies in scrimmage yards and touchdowns. Through eight games, the 23-year-old carried the ball 101 times for 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns. As a dual-threat back, he also recorded 24 receptions for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns, including an 18-yard catch that tied the score 7–7 early in Sunday’s game.

Dart, who has taken over as the team’s starter from Russell Wilson, was visibly shaken on the Fox broadcast. Cameras captured Dart screaming in disbelief, taking a knee, and watching helplessly as his teammate was assisted off the field.

After the game, Dart took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Skattebo:

“[heartbroken] my brother Mann,” Dart wrote in the post. “Got your back no matter what dawg! GODS PLAN.”

He also addressed the injury in a press conference, stating:

“I was devastated,” Dart said. “That’s my boy. Seeing him go down and reacting to what happened, it sucks. It’s the worst part of this game.”

New York’s defeat was made heavier by a historically poor defensive effort. Former Giant Saquon Barkley rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Tank Bigsby added 104 yards on nine attempts. In total, New York allowed 277 rushing yards, the first time the team conceded two 100-yard rushers in a single game this season.

Jalen Hurts exploited the Giants’ weakened secondary, completing 20 passes and throwing four touchdowns, despite being sacked four times. The defense was missing Paulson Adebo, Chauncey Golston, Jevon Holland, and Cor’Dale Flott due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Dart finished 14 of 24 for 193 yards with a passing touchdown and added a rushing score, his fourth of the season. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, returning from a hamstring injury, connected with Dart for several key gains, though a deep 68-yard touchdown was nullified by a penalty.

In Skattebo’s place, Tyrone Tracy Jr. assumed lead back duties, rushing 10 times for 39 yards. While he possesses prior experience, surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2024, his physical style and dual-threat capabilities are unlikely to fully replicate Skattebo’s impact.

The Giants, now 2-6, return home to take on the 5–3 San Francisco 49ers, who also experienced a Sunday loss to the Houston Texans.