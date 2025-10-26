Hearts sank on the side of the New York Giants Sunday, as Cam Skattebo went down hard. The rookie running back star suffered a rather disheartening leg injury that left his Giants teammates in disbelief. But what did Brian Daboll say about the concerning development after the Philadelphia Eagles loss?

The head coach immediately addressed the health of his prized running back postgame. His voice and facial expression said it all.

“I feel absolutely terrible for the young man,” were words Daboll blurted out.

Skattebo fell in an awkward angle following a tackle. Jaxson Dart screamed in agony watching the scene unfold.

Jaxson Dart's reaction to Cam Skattebo's injury. This sucks. pic.twitter.com/tdZxWLj8yr https://t.co/2qoF2KOz4m — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Skattebo sustained a dislocated ankle and adds to the NFL injury list that's grown for New York.

Cam Skattebo 2025 Giants season officially in jeopardy

Article Continues Below

Skattebo went straight to the hospital after the second quarter injury. One Eagles defender fell right on top of his right leg.

New York watched him lead the way with 398 rushing yards and five touchdowns heading into Sunday. He piled 198 additional yards on the receiving end.

But Giants fans embraced the blue collar, physical running style that conjured memories of backfield greats. Skattebo brought a north-south style reminiscent of Super Bowl winners Brandon Jacobs, Rodney Hampton and Otis Anderson.

Philly forced a punt during the drive Skattebo went down on the field. New York managed to tack on two field goals and a late touchdown in his absence — but still struggled offensive without him.

The Giants mustered just 35 rushing yards with Skattebo out. Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the way with 39 yards on 10 carries. Dart finished with 17 while Skattebo settled for just 12 yards before his ankle ailment.

New York tallied 246 total offensive yards on the afternoon while dropping to 2-6 overall. Now, Skattebo likely took his final handoff of the season as NYG awaits his 2025 fate.