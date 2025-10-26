After falling to an early 7-0 deficit to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants managed to drive down the field and answer back with a score of their own, tying the contest 7-7 late in the first quarter. The touchdown New York recorded came from a receiving touchdown from running back Cam Skattebo, who totally schooled the defense on the play.

The 23-year-old rookie ran his route out of the backfield and initially had a defender on him from the get-go. However, Skattebo utilized a brilliant swim move to juke the defender out of his shoes to get wide open. Fellow rookie teammate Jaxson Dart found Cam Skattebo for an easy 18-yard touchdown pass.

Dart to Skatteboooooo NYGvsPHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/rC8a5QVNvr — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cam Skattebo has looked every bit of a growing star for the Giants so far this season. Not only is he a tenacious runner, but he's proven to be a consistent option in the passing game, and he also isn't afraid to block defenders for his teammates. His wild personality has completely won NFL fans over, and he appears to be an important piece to New York's offense for years to come.

Entering the Week 8 matchup against the Eagles, the 2025 third-round pick had already recorded 398 rushing yards, 189 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns (five rushing). His touchdown reception against Philly on Sunday was his second of the season.

We should expect Cam Skattebo to remain a key piece for the Giants moving forward. He and Jaxson Dart have seemingly built a strong chemistry. Now, New York just has to wait for wide receiver Malik Nabers to get healthy, and the offense may have a three-headed dragon ready to take over the NFL.