The New York Giants are set to host veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on a visit to their facility on Friday, and this is while the team is pursuing Aaron Rodgers as well. On Thursday, the Giants held press conferences with their free agent signings from this week, including wide receiver Darius Slayton, who returned on a three-year, $36 million deal, and weighed in on the team's pursuit of a veteran quarterback and hypothetically teaming up with Wilson or Rodgers.

“Well selfishly I think he's been career noted as having a great deep ball, so I love that of course,” Darius Slayton said, via Talkin' Giants. “Other than that, he's somebody who's won in this league, he's played well in this league for a long time. Played well last year for the Steelers, so clearly he's still got gas in the tank. And if we were ever to bring him in here we'll embrace him and do or best to rally around him.”

Darius Slayton on Russell Wilson and then Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/SFHfekXxn3 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Slayton was drafted by the Giants in 2019 and has been with them ever since. There was some thought that Slayton would leave the franchise this offseason to pursue a better opportunity after many losing seasons, but he is returning despite the uncertainty of the quarterback situation.

When it comes to Rodgers in particular, Slayton noted the quarterbacks Hall of Fame resume. He mentioned coming into the NFL during Eli Manning's final year with the Giants.

“Yeah, I mean personally, I think Aaron Rodgers is probably the greatest quarterback to ever, just pure thrower of the ball to ever play football,” Slayton said. “You know, so I have a ton of respect for him, and I know obviously everybody loves in this league, once you get a little older, it happens to everybody, and they're like, ‘Oh, he doesn't got it anymore,' but I think Aaron Rodgers has shown that he can still spin it. And obviously like I said, I think we have all the tools to make a quarterback like him or any veteran or rookie successful. So you know, obviously if we get him I would love to play with him. It's not very often in this league you get a chance to play with a Hall of Fame, all-time quarterback. I had the pleasure of playing with one (Eli Manning) my rookie year, and I think being able to play with two in a career is definitely not a blessing that I could understate.”

Slayton caught the final touchdown pass of Manning's career, and he could possibly be catching passes from Rodgers in 2025. However, there is still much that is up in the air when it comes to the Giants' quarterback situation.