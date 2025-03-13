While teams await Aaron Rodgers' NFL free agency decision, he was spotted on a beach, likely deciding between the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen on the beach. The Daily Mail snagged several pictures of Rodgers, who had a towel wrapped around him while he listened to something through his earbuds.

“Solemn Aaron Rodgers caught strolling along a beach as he continues to ponder his NFL future,” the Daily Mail's caption on X, formerly Twitter, read.

EXCLUSIVE: Solemn Aaron Rodgers caught strolling along a beach as he continues to ponder his NFL future 👀 pic.twitter.com/OJGa0ylzTY — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The pictures of Rodgers snagged the same day the New York Jets released him. They cut ties with the former four-time NFL MVP after two seasons with the team.

Where will Aaron Rodgers go in free agency?

It is unclear what Rodgers will do in free agency. There appear to be three favorites to land the quarterback — the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Until a decision is made, it is all speculation. All three teams could use a quarterback. The Giants released former first-round pick Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, and they were led by Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle in their final games.

The Steelers are without a quarterback as well. Justin Fields left to sign with the Jets — Rodgers' former team — and Russell Wilson is still a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have the young upstart J.J. McCarthy, who they drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn meniscus during the Vikings' preseason opener, which caused him to miss the entire season.

Sam Darnold took over and had a Pro Bowl-caliber season with the Vikings, throwing for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. However, Darnold left to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

They also lost Jones, who they signed mid-season, to the Indianapolis Colts. So, the Vikings could use a quarterback if McCarthy isn't ready to start the 2025 NFL season.

Rodgers could also retire after 20 seasons in the NFL. He is two years removed from an Achilles tear, and he only won five games with the Jets in 2024. He is four years removed from his last MVP season as well.

If he does decide to play, he is in a fortunate spot to pick his next destination. NFL fans will await Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision as he continues to ponder.