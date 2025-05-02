New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal is making an expected position change for the 2025 season. The longtime right tackle has struggled at right tackle since being selected with the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen enter next season on the hot seat, they are not taking any chances at that position. Despite the pressure, New York's future is significantly more optimistic than it was a few months ago, thanks to its activity in free agency and the recent draft.

The front office added depth to the offensive line this offseason, and because of that, New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz confirmed that Neal will shift inside to compete for the starting right guard position. The fourth-year player will be competing with vets Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie for this opening.

The Giants' current roster gives them a chance to be competitive

It's not going to be easy, but New York has a chance to bounce back after a dismal 2024. This franchise needs one after finishing last season with a 3-14 record. However, the NFC East is expected to be stacked in 2025, particularly after the two top teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, recently played in the conference championship game. Russell Wilson is the new expected starter at quarterback for New York, and the future Hall of Fame QB does have some intriguing weapons around him. Some of those players include Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, promising running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., and newest backfield addition Cam Skattebo.

Nabers and Tracy Jr. are proven starters, but Skattebo is an absolute bargain as a fourth-round pick. The Arizona State tailback is a terrific prospect who can contribute both in the ground game and the passing attack. The Giants' rushing attack has the chance to be a lot better if Neal lives up to his potential. While the 24-year-old has struggled mightily in pass protection, he is a terrific run blocker. That is likely the reason the Giants are allowing Neal to make this transition. The new guard has one more year left on his rookie deal. It's now or never for Neal to reach his full potential.

Overall, the Giants' offensive line has been one of this franchise's most significant weaknesses over the past few years. To get the most out of Russell Wilson, this unit needs to be at least above average. If that doesn't happen, the franchise will be making some significant internal changes.