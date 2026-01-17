As the days went by and John Harbaugh remained unsigned, New York Giants fans began to speculate about the potential snags in negotiations. Joe Schoen's name came up repeatedly, but there is no reason to fret now. Big Blue officially has its new head coach. Harbaugh will obviously need to coexist with the fifth-year general manager, which was reportedly the case during recent talks, but he will not directly answer to Schoen.

Harbaugh told Ian O'Connor of The Athletic that he will report to Giants president, CEO and co-owner John Mara. The Super Bowl 47 champion also complimented Schoen and expressed his desire to build a strong partnership with him moving forward, per the respected columnist.

Harbaugh, who inked a five-year contract rumored to be around $100 million on Saturday, had a similar arrangement with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Considering his track record, fans should have expected him to seek considerable decision-making power with his new team. Following a second straight last-place finish and its 11th losing campaign in the last 14 years, New York is extremely desperate for a credible coach, so much so that it is breaking tradition.

The Giants generally have a chain of command that requires the coach to report to the GM, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer highlighted in a post, but they are accommodating Harbaugh as part of the deal. Where does that leave Schoen? Well, his job security is presumably in a tenuous position already given the team's 22-45-1 record under his helm. He surely understands the situation.

John Harbaugh was brought in to revive a feeble franchise, and Joe Schoen is tasked with helping him complete that lofty mission. The two men will quickly get to work, as free agency and the NFL Draft loom large.