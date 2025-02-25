The New York Giants are facing one of their most important offseasons in recent memory. Giants owner John Mara decided to keep Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season despite an awful 2024 campaign. However, it is understood that they are on a tight leash. The Giants absolutely must find a starting quarterback this offseason who can give New York a chance to compete.

Giants GM Joe Schoen teased how New York plans to approach the quarterback position this offseason before the NFL Combine. Schoen confirmed that the Giants want to add a veteran quarterback, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This is New York's plan regardless of whether or not they draft a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Schoen added that both free agency and trades are avenues that New York will explore to add a quarterback.

However, Schoen did not pour any fuel on the fire surrounding a possible trade for Matthew Stafford. Schoen deferred to answer a question about Matthew Stafford's availability with the Rams, per Garafolo.

The Giants could target players like Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers during free agency. If they don't like the options available in free agency, a trade could make the most sense.

The rumors about the Giants trading for Stafford will likely continue into free agency.

Giants among four teams rumored to be Matthew Stafford trade suitors

Joe Schoen may not want to talk about Stafford because of the team's interest in trading for him.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that four teams have expressed an interesting in acquiring Matthew Stafford. Breer claimed that the Giants are among those teams.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring,” Breer wrote. “The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

Breer did note that other teams have shown interest, which could suggest the four teams he listed are viewed as frontrunners.

Of those four teams, the Giants could be one of the more appealing landing spots. New York boasts a strong defense with an incredible defensive line and a pair of talented pass rushers. Adding Stafford on offense, along with some upgrades at o-line and receiver, could turn the Giants into a contender.

Giants fans should not get their hopes up about acquiring Stafford. He may be New York's quickest path to relevance in 2025, but there is no guarantee that the Rams even trade Stafford in the first place.